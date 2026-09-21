Dupahiya Season 2 trailer takes Dhadakpur into a hilarious new battle

Prime Video India has unveiled the official trailer for Dupahiya Season 2, bringing audiences back to the fictional village of Dhadakpur. The new season stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, and Yashpal Sharma. The series is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani.

The story once again revolves around the people of Dhadakpur, where a new development quickly becomes the centre of village discussions. Banwari’s barren land is selected for the installation of a mobile tower. However, instead of simply accepting the development, the villagers begin connecting the tower to everything from typhoid to tsunamis. Their fears create a fresh situation of confusion and comedy in the village.

Meanwhile, Bhugol has become famous, but not quite in the way he may have expected. He is now known as a female influencer, adding another unusual turn to the story. The trailer also brings the focus to Roshni, who is preparing for her SSC exam. With only 7 days left, the pressure is building and the examination becomes an important part of the season’s story.

Amavas finds himself close to Roshni during this difficult period. He has a shortcut in mind and is also dealing with his feelings for her. His plans add another layer to the story as Roshni tries to focus on her upcoming examination.

At the same time, Inspector Mithlesh begins to suspect that something is not right. His investigation introduces a possible scam into the village’s tower related confusion, setting up another thread for the new season.

The trailer brings together the village’s everyday problems, relationships and misunderstandings while keeping the focus on the central countdown to Roshni’s exam. The new season has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, with the series created by Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani, Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Dupahiya Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video India on October 1, 2026.