Emily in Paris season 6: Lily Collins revisits Paris memories as the series prepares for its final season

Netflix has released the trailer for the sixth season of Emily in Paris, taking viewers back to some of the important moments from Emily Cooper’s journey in the French capital. Starring Lily Collins, the romantic comedy series is set to premiere on December 24. The new one-minute-25-seconds-long video looks back at Emily’s arrival in Paris in Season 1 and offers glimpses of the relationships, experiences and decisions that have shaped her life over the years.

Emily Cooper’s journey comes full circle

The trailer opens with memories of Emily arriving in Paris and sharing her experiences in the city with her social media followers. It revisits her discovery of the connection between Gabriel and Camille, along with moments that introduced viewers to the people and situations around her. Sylvie also features in the video, offering Emily advice to “fall in love” and “make mistakes”.

The video includes glimpses of Emily riding a Vespa with Marcello and attending the black-and-white masquerade ball. It then moves to Greece, where Emily and Gabriel unexpectedly cross paths while looking at flowers. Their meeting is particularly important because it follows the postcard Gabriel sent Emily from the island nation at the end of Season 5. The trailer does not reveal much about what happens next, leaving their relationship as one of the key points of interest ahead of the new season.

The makers shared the trailer on Thursday with the caption, “A toast to Emily Cooper. The final season of Emily in Paris premieres DECEMBER 24,” on X.

What happened in season 5?

The fifth season saw Emily move to Rome for work, where she was given the responsibility of launching an Agence Grateau office. During her time in Italy, she began a relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori, played by Eugenio Franceschini. However, Emily found herself caught between her life in Italy and her career in France. She eventually chose to return to Paris rather than settle into a quieter life in Marcello’s village of Solitano.

Lily Collins announced in May that Season 6 would be the final instalment of the series. Emily’s journey in the concluding season is expected to take her across Greece, Monaco and Paris.

Alongside Collins, the series features Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold in key roles. The final season will bring Emily’s story to an end after several years of relationships, career changes and life experiences across Europe.