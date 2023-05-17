scorecardresearch
‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

The much-awaited trailer for the action thriller 'Extraction 2' is out. Scheduled for streaming on Netflix from June 16, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer is being helmed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargravere, who's wokring alongside the hitmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

The sequel stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

In the first instalment released in 2020, and which also starred Randeep Hooda, Tyler Rake, the Australian black market mercenary played by Hemsworth, had to extract a boy safely from India.

This time he must rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The screenplay, written by Joe Russo, is based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’.

If the first film introduced audiences to Rake as a seasoned action hero, Hargrave says the sequel aims to show how he got that way, and the toll it has taken on him and those close to him.

“The goal was to dive deeper into the backstory of Tyler Rake and find out what makes him tick,” the director said. “The first film alludes to a deeply emotional inciting event, a family tragedy, but for the most part he remains a mysterious character. We felt we owed it to the audience to give them more insight into what it is that drives him.”

Elaborating on the theme, Hargrave said: “We introduce some new characters that bring his past into greater focus and learn more about where he’s coming from and why he’s doing what he’s doing.”

