Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

Taking off from where it left -- a fight for power in politics, the third season of Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City Of Dreams' is packed with betrayal and more.

Taking off from where it left — a fight for power in politics, the third season of Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘City Of Dreams’ is packed with betrayal and more.

Starring Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, Sushant Singh, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, the show is releasing on May 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

This season, one gets to step into the murky world of politics as Ameya Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat), come together to protect their legacy from their rivals and external forces.

Talking about the show, Atul Kulkarni said: “City Of Dreams Season 3 delves deep into the web of politics, the Gaikwads and all that surrounds them. Working on this show has been a creatively satisfying experience and my character, Ameya Rao Gaikwad has seen a graph of growth at each step. He undergoes a significant transformation in this season, through a series of events that fundamentally alter the core of his persona.”

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar said his character Jagdish Gaurav has grown consistently in a subtle way and this season too will expose him differently.

“The fight for power in politics is indeed a world of its own. While the crux remains the same, City of Dreams is explored very differently this time and I am sure audiences will enjoy it.”

Priya Bapat shared that this season, her character Poornima is extremely complex, emotional and layered.

“She navigates life one step at a time and attempts to strike the perfect balance between the turmoil of her personal life and the urge to come back even more powerful, to protect her legacy.”

Actor Eijaz Khan said that Season 3 brings with it a different side to Wasim Khan and a realisation that his true self lies in being a fearless cop.

“His friendship with Poornima evolves as the story progresses. This time around, Wasim is on a mission to cleanse the city from its roots,” he added.

