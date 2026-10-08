The new teaser for Final Table introduces a cooking drama where winning a competition could decide the future of a family restaurant. Starring Ahn Hyo seop and Hong Hwa yeon, the 12 episode series follows chefs competing in The Table: K Chef 2026, a major contest that brings together Korean chefs from around the world. However, the teaser makes it clear that the competition is about much more than professional success.

Ahn Hyo seop plays Kang Han, a Korean chef who lives abroad and decides to take part in the competition for Familia. The restaurant belongs to the family of Choi Song yi, played by Hong Hwa yeon. She works at the restaurant as a maître d’. After her father dies, the future of Familia becomes uncertain. Her father was once a respected chef, but his reputation was damaged by an incident, leaving the family restaurant in a difficult position.

Winning the competition could save Familia

The teaser highlights the pressure facing Kang Han and Song yi. One line in particular explains the importance of the competition: «Winning this competition is the only way to save Familia. I promised to protect it until the very end. »Help me,” asks Hong Hwa yeon.

For Kang Han, the contest is therefore not simply about proving himself as a chef. He must compete against some of the best culinary talents while trying to help protect a restaurant that means a great deal to Song yi and her family.

The teaser also suggests that preparing good food alone will not be enough to win. The chefs will need creativity, strong ideas and the ability to surprise the judges. This gives the cooking competition an added level of pressure as every dish could have an impact on the final result.

Chang Ryul plays Kang Han’s rival

Among Kang Han’s competitors is Cha Woo jin, played by Chang Ryul. He is the head chef at the prestigious restaurant Exception and has been considered a cooking prodigy since childhood. Known for his perfectionist approach, Woo jin wants complete control over every part of his work.

However, he has one result that continues to bother him. In a previous competition, he finished second behind a chef whose identity was never revealed. That unresolved defeat could become an important part of his motivation.

Directed by Kim Do hoon, Final Table will have 12 episodes and will premiere on October 24, 2026, on JTBC. The drama will also be available worldwide on Prime Video.