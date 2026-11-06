Freida Pinto faces a life-changing decision in Netflix’s ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer, key art and new images for its upcoming family drama series Unaccustomed Earth, starring Freida Pinto. The eight episode series is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 17. Produced by John Wells Productions, the show is based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s internationally recognised 2008 short story collection of the same name.

The series brings together characters and stories that originally appeared in separate narratives and connects them into one continuing story. Set within an Indian American community in Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, it explores family relationships, love, loss, personal choices and the challenges of finding a sense of belonging.

Freida Pinto plays a woman facing a life-changing decision

Freida Pinto plays Parul Chaudhury, a wife and mother whose life takes an unexpected turn after she receives a cancer diagnosis. Years earlier, Parul had given up her first love from college to respect her father’s wishes. Following the diagnosis, she decides to move her family from India back to Cambridge, Massachusetts, a place where she once felt truly at home.

The move is more than a change of location for Parul. She wants to revisit the life and choices she left behind and pursue the future she had once imagined for herself. However, her decisions affect not only her immediate family but also the wider immigrant community around her.

The story follows how one woman’s personal choices can change family relationships and challenge the expectations that people have carried for years. It also looks at the experiences of different generations as they balance their cultural roots with their lives in America.

Siddarth and Indraneil Sengupta join the cast

Along with Freida Pinto, the series features Siddarth, Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy and Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig. The cast brings together performers from Indian and international entertainment backgrounds.

Filmmaker Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce episodes 101 and 102. The series will have a total of eight episodes.

Based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s book, Unaccustomed Earth brings together themes of family, identity, relationships and belonging through the experiences of an Indian American community. The series will premiere on Netflix on December 17.