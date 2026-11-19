Samuel L. Jackson is returning to the world of crime and gangsters with Frisco King, a new series created by Taylor Sheridan. Paramount+ has released a fresh trailer for the show, which is a spinoff of Sheridan’s popular crime drama Tulsa King. The series will premiere with two episodes on December 18, followed by new episodes every Friday through January.

The eight episode series was filmed in North Texas and features Jackson in the lead role as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a former hitman. The character was introduced in Tulsa King, and the new show will explore his journey after leaving his previous life behind and entering a new setting.

Frisco King Trailer Reveals Samuel L. Jackson’s New Journey

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of Russell’s next chapter. It opens with Dawn Olivieri, known for her roles in 1883, Yellowstone, Lioness and The Madison, speaking to Jackson’s character. She tells him that New Orleans is no longer the same and suggests that he should leave the city.

The trailer then introduces the new setting of Frisco, Texas, where the former hitman appears ready to face another set of challenges. One unusual detail has also caught viewers’ attention. According to the YouTube captions, the trailer appears to censor a seven letter word beginning with the letter F between the words “Frisco” and “Texas”. The exact context of the word is yet to be revealed, and viewers will have to wait for the series to find out what it means.

Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King Spinoff Changes Its Setting

Interestingly, Frisco King was not always planned as a Texas based series. The project was initially developed as NOLA King, with New Orleans intended to be its main setting and filming location. However, the makers later changed the direction of the project and moved the story to Frisco, Texas.

The change gives the spinoff a different location and background while keeping its connection to Tulsa King through Jackson’s character.

With eight episodes planned, Frisco King will begin streaming on Paramount+ on December 18. The first two episodes will arrive together, while the remaining episodes will be released weekly on Fridays through January.