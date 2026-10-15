Netflix has released the trailer of Gajab Raat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, and confirmed that the film will premiere on October 23. The project was earlier announced as Ghooskhor Pandat in February 2026, but its original title triggered widespread criticism and legal action. Following the controversy, the makers agreed to change the name, and the film is now returning with a new title.

What happens in the Gajab Raat trailer?

The trailer introduces Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer who must choose between personal benefit and doing what is right. His investigation begins after a young girl is thrown out of a car in a serious condition and is taken to hospital, where she fights for her life. The story unfolds over a single night as the officer faces a difficult choice that could affect the investigation and the people involved.

The trailer also features Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Oberoi in glimpses of their respective characters. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film brings him back together with Bajpayee after almost a decade.

Why was Ghooskhor Pandat renamed?

When Netflix first announced the project, its title faced objections because some viewers felt that the combination of ‘Ghooskhor’, meaning someone who takes bribes, and ‘Pandat’, a colloquial spelling of ‘Pandit’, unfairly connected the Brahmin community with corruption. Critics argued that the name was derogatory and could promote caste based stereotypes.

Director Neeraj Pandey responded that the film was a fictional cop drama and that ‘Pandat’ referred to a fictional character, not a particular community. He acknowledged that the title had hurt some viewers and said the story focused on an individual’s actions rather than representing any caste, religion or community.

Court proceedings led to the title change

The controversy led to an FIR being registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station following an order by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees also objected to the title, while petitions were filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the film’s release.

On February 10, 2026, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the producer had decided to change the title. The matter also reached the Supreme Court, which questioned the makers on February 12 and said the film could not be released under the disputed name.

On February 19, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition after Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit confirming the withdrawal of the original title and undertaking that the replacement would not resemble or evoke it.

The film also stars Saqib Saleem and Kiku Sharda. Described as “a tense, character-driven thriller where loyalties are tested, and every decision carries a price”, Gajab Raat will premiere on Netflix on October 23.