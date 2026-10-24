Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about the controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat, the original title of his upcoming film directed by Neeraj Pandey. The title announcement earlier this year triggered widespread criticism, protests, legal action and demands for a ban. Following the backlash, the Centre directed Netflix to remove the teaser, and the film was eventually renamed Gajab Raat.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Manoj explained that the original title was chosen after discussions among the team because they believed it suited the story. “The title thing was quite new to the industry and to all of us. We thought the title was amazing keeping the story in mind,” he said.

Why the original title sparked controversy

The term ‘Pandat’, commonly associated with a Brahmin surname, drew objections from members of the community and industry bodies. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) described the term as offensive and derogatory, arguing that it unfairly targeted a specific community.

Manoj revealed that the team had considered several names before selecting the controversial title. “We had five-six more titles, which were equally exciting. The consensus was in favour of the earlier title. We never imagined that the majority of the population would take it otherwise,” he explained.

He added that writer director Ritesh Shah and producer Neeraj Pandey had not expected audiences to interpret the title negatively before watching the film. “None of us wanted that. The intention was never that.”

Why the film became Gajab Raat

Manoj said the team eventually decided that changing the title was the best way to address concerns and bring the film to audiences without compromising its content.

“The intention was to give the film a fitting title. Thereafter, Netflix, Ritesh and Neeraj with me on the phone realised that our ultimate intent is to take the film to the viewers without comprising on the content. We also made sure that their concern has to be taken into account. We decided that if some people are offended with the title, we should change it,” he said.

He believes the new title also fits the story, which unfolds over one night. “Gajab Raat was one of the titles we always had in mind. But after this episode, we had to really pause and rethink and decided that we better go with Gajab Raat. It’s a good title and actually more explanatory as the film unfolds over one night,” he added.

Earlier, Neeraj Pandey clarified on Instagram that the film is fictional and that its story focuses on an individual’s actions, not any caste, religion or community.