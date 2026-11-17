Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming original film Give Me Some Sugah, starring Taraji P. Henson in the lead role. Based on the real-life story of Lenore Lindsey, the film follows a Chicago woman who decides to change her life after missing out on a promotion at work. She leaves her corporate job behind and starts a bakery, turning her love for baking into a new career.

Henson plays Lenore Lindsey, a woman known for her cheerful nature and love for sweets. The story begins with her working in the corporate world in Chicago. When she is passed over for a promotion she believes she deserves, she decides to take a different path instead of continuing in the same professional environment.

She goes on to start her own bakery, hoping to build something around her passion. As the business grows, the people she meets along the way become an important part of her journey. The trailer offers a glimpse of the challenges of starting a new business, personal relationships and the importance of finding happiness in unexpected places.

Give Me Some Sugah is based on a true story

According to the film’s official description, Give Me Some Sugah is based on the incredible true story of Lenore Lindsey. It follows a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by an incredible discovery that inspires her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in life’s unexpected miracles.

The film also explores themes of personal growth, family and second chances. While the bakery becomes the centre of Lenore’s new life, the story appears to focus on how unexpected experiences can change a person’s outlook and priorities.

Taraji P. Henson leads the Netflix film’s cast

The supporting cast includes Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, also known as Joey Bada$$, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby, Alexis Louder, Semaj Prather, Arischa Conner, Angela Davis, Caroline Avery Granger, Tasha Smith and DeVon Franklin.

The film is produced by DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry. Tasha Smith has directed the project, while Randy Brown has written the screenplay.

Give Me Some Sugah will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 16, bringing Lenore Lindsey’s story to audiences during the holiday season.