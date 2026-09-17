Haunted Hotel season 2 trailer may finally reveal the identity of the mysterious attic ghost

Netflix’s animated horror comedy Haunted Hotel is returning for a second season next month, and its new trailer may finally address one of the biggest mysteries from the first season. The show follows the Freeling family, who live and work inside the haunted Undervale hotel, a place filled with ghosts, demons and strange supernatural creatures. The family includes young Esther, her 13 year old brother Ben, their mother Katherine, Katherine’s ghostly brother Nathan and Abaddon, a mischievous demon trapped inside an 18th century boy.

Created by Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel mixes family comedy with references to well known horror films such as The Shining, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Babadook. Several ghosts featured in the series appear to be inspired by familiar horror figures, but one character has remained difficult for viewers to identify. Fans have nicknamed her the “attic ghost” because of her mysterious appearances in the hotel.

The attic ghost has dark bobbed hair and wears a red jacket over a T shirt featuring a yellow “Z”. A knife can also be seen sticking out from her back. She has not spoken in the show, but viewers noticed her in the episode “How to Train Your Demon” and later among the ghosts auditioning in “Ghost Hunters!” Her detailed appearance has led fans to believe that she may be a reference to a horror character or real life figure, although no clear answer has been confirmed.

The mystery may now be moving closer to a solution in season 2. In the new trailer, Katherine announces that the family business has improved and is doing so well that they need to hire additional help. A mysterious new figure then appears, and the character looks remarkably similar to the attic ghost seen earlier in the series.

The trailer does not clearly confirm whether the new character is the same ghost or explain her background. However, the resemblance has already renewed interest in the fan theory. With season 2 arriving next month, viewers may finally learn whether the attic ghost has been hiding in plain sight or whether the new character is connected to her in another way.