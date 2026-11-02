Huma Qureshi is reportedly set to return as Rani Bharti in the fifth season of Maharani. The political drama is expected to premiere in January 2027, with filming for the new season already completed. The makers are now reportedly preparing to begin the promotional campaign, which could offer the first glimpse of Rani’s next political battle.

According to Variety India, the first teaser was expected to be released on November 1. However, there was no official announcement from the makers as of 1 PM on Sunday. The reported teaser date has therefore passed without a confirmed promotional update.

Huma has played Rani Bharti since the series premiered in 2021. Her character’s journey from an ordinary homemaker to an influential political leader has remained at the centre of the show across its previous seasons.

Maharani 5 to explore Rani Bharti’s political journey beyond Bihar

The makers have not shared details about the storyline of Season 5. However, the upcoming chapter is expected to continue from the events of the previous season and take the political drama further.

According to the report, filming has taken place across Delhi, Bhopal and Ladakh. The change in locations suggests that the new season could explore a wider political landscape, especially after Season 4 took Rani’s story beyond the boundaries of Bihar politics.

With filming wrapped, audiences are now waiting for the first promotional material to understand what the makers have planned for the character. The teaser is also expected to offer an early look at the direction of the new season.

A look back at Maharani’s previous seasons

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani is based on the political environment of Bihar and follows Rani Bharti’s rise in politics. The first season, released in 2021, introduced Rani as a homemaker who unexpectedly finds herself in the world of politics. Season 2 arrived in 2022 and explored political rivalries, power struggles and the challenges she faced while establishing herself as a leader.

The third season, released in 2024, followed Rani as she attempted to regain control while dealing with new political challenges. With Season 5 reportedly targeting a January 2027 premiere, Huma Qureshi’s return as Rani Bharti is expected to continue the series’ focus on political power, rivalries and personal battles.