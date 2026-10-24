Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to appear on the Koffee With Karan couch, and the latest promo suggests that the upcoming episode will be packed with laughter, unexpected revelations and playful banter. The two actors are seen at their unfiltered best as they discuss their equation with host Karan Johar, with Arjun Kapoor making a surprise appearance that adds another entertaining twist to the conversation.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan open up about their fallout with Karan Johar

In the promo, Varun reveals that Karan had stopped speaking to both him and Janhvi. Reacting to the revelation, Karan admits, “I was hurt with both of you.” Janhvi responds with a humorous remark, saying, “I gained weight when we stopped talking.” Varun then takes the conversation in a more dramatic direction by comparing Karan’s behaviour to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“Karan, you said very dramatic shit. You became Bachchan from K3G: ‘Mein bada hoon, haq hai mera,'” Varun says in the clip. The exchange gives viewers a glimpse of the playful chemistry between the three, while Arjun’s surprise appearance on the couch adds to the episode’s entertainment value.

The promo also features a discussion around Ravi Kishan’s popular ‘Money follows my brother’ meme, with the actors and Karan joining in on the conversation.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reportedly in talks for the final season

Beyond the Janhvi and Varun episode, several reports have sparked curiosity about the celebrity guests who could appear during the show’s reported final season. News18 previously reported that Salman Khan would return for the opening episode. There have also been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to appear in the season finale.

“Karan and his team are trying to get SRK for the last episode of the season, which also marks the grand finale of this long-running chat show,” a source said. The source added that the episode could also give Shah Rukh an opportunity to promote King.

“The team is still following up with him. But Karan is confident that he’ll be able to pull this off. As for Aryan, his appearance on the show depends on his father. If Shah Rukh graces the couch, Aryan will join him, as he wouldn’t want to make his debut on Koffee With Karan with anyone else.” However, these reported appearances have not been officially confirmed.

Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh could appear together

Another pairing reportedly being considered for the show is Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh. A source told Filmfare, “Diljit and Vicky share a great rapport, and their episode promises to be one of the season’s most entertaining conversations.”

If the reports turn out to be true, the combination could bring plenty of humour, Punjabi energy and personal revelations to the couch. For now, fans will have to wait for official announcements to find out which of these celebrity combinations will make it to the show.