Jenna Ortega is considering taking a break from television once her hit Netflix series Wednesday comes to an end. The actress, who has spent years working across television projects, says she wants to make room for new opportunities and explore different experiences in her career.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, released on Thursday, Ortega said she had not been involved in many conversations about joining major franchises. “I actually haven’t had a lot of franchise conversations. I haven’t,” she shared.

“But what I’m meant to do will come and find me,” she continued. “I think after ‘Wednesday,’ I’ll probably be off the TV for a while.”

Jenna Ortega wants to explore new opportunities

Ortega explained that she has spent many years working in television, often moving directly from one show to another while growing up in the entertainment industry. She now wants to give herself time to try something different.

“I was bouncing from show to show as a kid, this to this, and I want to leave time for new things,” Ortega, now 24, explained.

The actress has worked in television since the early 2010s, appearing in shows such as Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle and You. Her film credits include Iron Man 3, The Fallout, X and Death of a Unicorn.

Wednesday season 3 has completed filming

Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams in the third season of Wednesday, which is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2027. The series also features Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Production on the Tim Burton directed series began in February. Netflix also announced that Winona Ryder, Ortega’s co star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, would join the cast alongside Eva Green. In September, the streaming platform confirmed that production on the new season had concluded.

Jenna Ortega In Wednesday Season 2_Pic Courtesy Youtube

Since its premiere in 2022, Wednesday has become a major success for Netflix and has won four Emmy Awards to date. Its second season aired in 2025.

Ortega has spoken about the pressures of acting

Ortega has previously discussed the challenges of working in the entertainment industry from a young age. She also left the Scream franchise after appearing in the 2022 film Scream and its 2023 sequel, Scream VI.

In a 2025 interview, she explained that Melissa Barrera’s departure and changes to the directing team influenced her decision not to return for Scream VII.

Earlier this year, Ortega also revealed that she had nearly quit acting before landing her role in You. Her latest comments suggest she is now thinking carefully about how she wants to approach the next stage of her career.