Jennifer Lopez brings her Las Vegas residency to TV with The JLO Show Teaser

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her Las Vegas residency to television for the holiday season. CBS and Paramount+ announced on September 17 that The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, a concert film featuring the singer’s celebrated residency, will premiere on Thanksgiving night. The special will give viewers a chance to watch highlights from Lopez’s live production, which combines music, dance and theatrical elements.

A teaser released for the concert film offers a glimpse into Lopez’s long standing love for performing. “I’d like to tell a little story with this show,” the teaser begins, showing a young girl watching West Side Story on an old television set. Lopez then says, “When I was little, I used to sit in front of the television watching musicals.” The opening reflects the influence of classic musicals on the singer’s performance style and the concept of her Las Vegas show.

The JLO Show is divided into four acts titled “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Tales from Manhattan,” “Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill” and “Shall We Dance.” The production draws from more than two decades of Lopez’s music and includes several of her well known songs. The setlist features Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Get Right, On the Floor and Let’s Get Loud.

Along with her own songs, the show also includes contemporary pop tracks, Broadway standards and references to famous Las Vegas performers. The combination gives the residency a theatrical feel and highlights Lopez’s interest in musicals and stage entertainment.

Lopez ended the live run of The JLO Show on March 28. The final performance will now receive its television debut through CBS and Paramount+. The concert film is expected to present the production to audiences who could not attend the Las Vegas residency in person.

The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas will premiere on November 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+. An extended version of the concert film will be available exclusively on Paramount+, giving viewers additional footage from the production. The special brings together Lopez’s music catalogue, stage performances and theatrical influences in a holiday television event.