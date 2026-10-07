Netflix is bringing a new murder mystery to its streaming platform with Heartland, a thriller set against the darker side of Nashville’s country music world. The film stars Jessica Chastain as Misty Jones, a former country music legend who returns to the city after spending 20 years away. Her return is connected to a deeply personal case as she tries to find out what happened to her 22 year old niece, Charlie Heart, played by Carter Faith, a rising country musician who has disappeared.

The trailer introduces Misty as a strong and direct woman who is not easily intimidated. Her tough personality earned her the nickname the “Queen Of Mean”, and she appears ready to take serious risks to find Charlie. As she starts asking questions, she discovers that the people around Nashville’s music scene may have plenty to hide. Her investigation also forces her to confront parts of her own past.

Ross Lynch, who is also a real life musician and known for The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, appears as a character who warns Misty to stop looking into the disappearance. He tells her, “Stop digging, or you’ll be missing right alongside her.” Misty, however, does not appear willing to step away from the case. The trailer shows her shooting at someone’s windows, breaking a vehicle’s front window with a rock and confronting a large group of reporters.

At one point, Misty makes her attitude clear by saying, “There’s no such thing as good girls,” giving viewers an idea of the kind of character she will be throughout the story. Her search takes her deeper into a side of Nashville where appearances can be misleading.

The official story describes Misty’s investigation as a journey through Nashville’s hidden world. It says: “Former country legend, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.”

Shana Feste has written and directed the film. The movie also features original musical performances from Chastain, Lynch and other cast members. Heartland releases on Netflix on November 13 and also stars Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes.