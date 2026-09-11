Josh Hartnett faces a terrifying sea monster in Netflix’s Below trailer

The official trailer for Josh Hartnett’s upcoming Netflix series Below has been released, giving viewers a first look at the chilling mystery waiting beneath the water. The six part limited series follows a fisherman who finds himself facing a dangerous creature while trying to protect his family and his community.

Hartnett plays Calvin Penney, a stubborn but kind hearted fisherman living in a small town in Newfoundland. Calvin has spent years dealing with questions surrounding his father’s mysterious death. His life takes a frightening turn when an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing the town.

The trailer opens with a disturbing warning. “Right before the accident, you saw something in the water,” a voiceover says, immediately suggesting that something dangerous may be hiding beneath the surface.

Calvin has spent most of his life on the water and believes he understands the sea. However, the appearance of the creature forces him to question everything he knows. “I spent my whole life on the water. I thought I understood it.”

As the situation becomes more dangerous, Calvin realizes that his family could also be at risk. He joins forces with a marine researcher, played by Mackenzie Davis, to understand the mysterious creature and uncover secrets connected to the island.

The story also appears to connect the present day danger with Calvin’s father and the events surrounding his death. As the mystery grows, Calvin must find answers while trying to keep his son and the people around him safe.

Charlie Heaton is also part of the cast alongside Davis. The ensemble includes Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell and Kaleb Horn.

Below is created by Jesse McKeown, with Karen Walton, Perry Chafe and Natty Zavitz serving as writers. Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver and Stephen Dunn have directed the episodes.

Jessica Rhoades, Chris Hatcher, Hartnett, McKeown, Childs, Louise Sutton and Sharon Hall are executive producers.

Below will premiere on Netflix on October 8, 2026.