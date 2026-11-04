Kareena Kapoor’s Hilarious Response To Being Called A Nepo Baby Leaves Saif Ali Khan And Karan Johar Laughing

Kareena Kapoor recently addressed the nepotism debate during her appearance on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, where she arrived with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000, shared a humorous response after filmmaker and host Karan Johar referred to her as a nepo baby. Her remark left both Saif and Karan laughing.

Kareena has been part of the Hindi film industry for over 25 years and has appeared in films across different genres. She comes from the well-known Kapoor family, with actor Raj Kapoor as her grandfather and actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita as her parents.

Kareena Kapoor’s funny response to the nepo baby tag

During a fun segment on the chat show, Saif won a round and jokingly suggested that his victory proved Karan’s show was not nepotistic or biased. Kareena appeared surprised and asked why he would make such a statement. Karan then pointed towards Kareena and explained that she was a nepo baby.

Responding to his comment, Kareena said, “I am the poster girl for being the purest talent of nepotism. The purest, organic talent! Maine kabhi apne maa baap ka naam nahi liya hai (I have never taken the names of my parents)!”

Karan reacted with an amused ‘waah!’ before joining Saif in mock applause. The exchange turned into one of the lighter moments of their appearance.

What Kareena Kapoor said about nepotism earlier

Kareena had also shared her views on nepotism in a 2020 conversation with Barkha Dutt. At the time, she had defended her career and said, “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way.”

She also acknowledged that her journey had involved struggles, although she recognised that her experiences were different from those of outsiders who arrive in Mumbai with limited resources.

“It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes in a train with just ₹10 in his pocket. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it,” she had said.

Kareena further pointed out that both actors from film families and outsiders work hard to establish themselves. She cited Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao as examples of successful outsiders, adding that audiences ultimately decide an actor’s career.

Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which underperformed at the box office.