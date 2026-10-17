Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they shared an interesting story from their relationship. During the conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Kareena revealed that Saif had to propose to her three times before she finally agreed to marry him. His proposals took place in Mumbai, Greece and Paris, making the story a memorable part of their journey together.

Speaking about the proposals, Kareena said, “He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that’s when I finally said ‘Yes'”. Saif responded with his usual humour, saying, “If you would have just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money.” His comment brought a light hearted moment to the conversation, as the couple looked back on how their relationship led to marriage.

Kareena and Saif celebrate 14 years of marriage

The appearance on the show comes as Kareena and Saif celebrate 14 years of married life. The couple marked the occasion on Friday by sharing photographs on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their relationship and family life.

Kareena posted a collection of romantic pictures with Saif on her official social media handle. One photograph showed Saif relaxing on a yacht with his bare chest visible. The post also featured some unseen memories from the time the couple worked together on the drama Kurbaan. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Another year around the sun…Forever to go.”

Saif shares pictures with Kareena and their children

Saif, who recently made his Instagram debut, also marked the occasion by sharing a series of photographs. One picture showed him wearing a white tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and black trousers. He captioned it, “Almost perfect, but something is missing….”

The next photograph featured Kareena in a blue gown with a thigh high slit, posing alongside her husband. The final picture offered a family moment, with Saif, Kareena and their children, Taimur and Jeh, sitting together on the floor of their home. A decorated Christmas tree could be seen in the background.

Through their posts, the couple shared a mix of romantic memories and family moments as they celebrated 14 years of marriage.