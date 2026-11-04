Kareena Kapoor reveals she couldn’t sleep for six months after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan revisited one of the most frightening experiences of their lives during their appearance on Koffee With Karan. The couple, who are returning to Karan Johar’s couch together after several years, opened up about the night Saif was stabbed at their Bandra home in January 2025. While their episode features several lighthearted moments, the conversation also takes an emotional turn as they recall the incident and its impact on their family.

Kareena Kapoor recalls the trauma of that night

During the conversation, Kareena spoke about how deeply the incident affected her. The actress revealed that she struggled to sleep for six months after the attack. Recalling the panic and confusion surrounding the incident, she said, “I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.”

Saif also described the experience as “the worst night in the history of nights.” The actor spoke about the seriousness of his injuries and the difficulty of staying composed during the emergency, particularly because their children were also witnessing the situation. The couple further discussed the support they received from their family members and loved ones while dealing with the difficult period.

What happened during the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident?

The incident took place on January 16, 2025, when an intruder entered Saif and Kareena’s apartment in Bandra and confronted their domestic help. Saif intervened, following which a violent altercation took place. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

He underwent a six-hour-long surgery and was discharged on January 21, 2025. Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammed Shariful Islam, three days after the attack. The case subsequently moved to trial after the court rejected the accused’s second attempt to plead guilty. The trial began last month.

Kareena and Saif return to Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar recently announced that the current season of Koffee With Karan would be the show’s final season. Salman Khan appeared as the inaugural guest, while Kareena and Saif are set to feature in Episode 4. The episode will stream on November 4 at 7 PM, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.