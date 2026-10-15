Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan shared some interesting memories from their film careers during the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 9. While Salman appeared as the main guest, Karisma joined the show to host the popular rapid fire segment. The two actors, who have known each other for over 15 years, recalled their friendship and the arguments they had while working together. One particular incident involved Karisma’s famous outfit from the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, which Salman reportedly felt was too revealing for a dance sequence.

Karisma Kapoor recalls her argument with Salman Khan

Talking about their disagreements, Karisma said, “We used to fight a lot also. Why? So, during Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, the iconic outfit. Very excited with my fashion and to kill it. He’s like, ‘What are you wearing?’ I’m like, ‘What? I’ve worked so hard on this outfit. What do you mean?'”

She then imitated Salman’s reaction, saying, “No, I’m not giving this shot with you looking like this.”

Karisma revealed that the disagreement became serious enough for her to approach director David Dhawan.

“I had to go and complain to David ji (Dhawan, director) that SK (Salman Khan) is not letting me wear this outfit; please tell him.”

When Karan Johar asked, “Why? Because it was overtly sexy?” Karisma replied, “Yeah, because it was too open and clingy and all.”

Salman Khan explains why he objected to the outfit

Salman clarified that his concern was not simply about the dress being short. He explained that it would ride further up during the dance movements.

“No, no, clingy and all is okay.”

Pointing towards his thigh, he explained, “Yeh yahan tak ka na yahan tak ke aa raha.”

“I used to keep asking her to get it down before every take. This was all sheer type ka; it was transparent,” Salman added.

Karisma jokingly interrupted him, saying, “Stop it, don’t talk rubbish.”

Salman continued, “I used to say, ‘Pull it down.’ Every shot. Her hairdresser and all used to make sure that…”

Karisma eventually acknowledged his concern, saying, “Yeah, he (Salman) used to be very protective.”

Similar incidents involving Salman and his female costars have previously been discussed by Katrina Kaif, Palak Tiwari and Daisy Shah. Despite the disagreement, Karisma wore the outfit in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and it remains one of her most remembered onscreen looks.