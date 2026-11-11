Actor Kiara Advani recently announced her second pregnancy and is now grabbing attention with her latest appearance on Koffee with Karan. The actor appeared on the popular chat show with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. In the new promo released on Tuesday, Kiara is seen flaunting her baby bump in a red gown featuring a silver star attached to her belly. The outfit has now reminded fans of a special detail from her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, when she made her pregnancy debut on the global red carpet.

A fan shared a collage comparing Kiara’s two looks and pointed out the connection between the silver star on her Koffee with Karan outfit and the symbolic detail in her Met Gala ensemble. The fan wrote, “This star reminds me of the umbilical heart cord when Kiara was pregnant with Saraayah and now the star for the little baby.” Kiara noticed the post and reshared it on her Instagram stories, adding an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji.

Another fan also highlighted how both of Kiara’s children had their own special fashion moment before birth. “The bump gets its own red carpet moment every single time,” the fan wrote.

Kiara’s special pregnancy look at the 2025 Met Gala

At the 2025 Met Gala, Kiara became the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet while pregnant. She wore a custom creation by designer Gaurav Gupta. The outfit featured a sculpted gold breastplate with two hearts representing a mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. The design carried a personal message about motherhood and the bond between a mother and her child.

With her latest Koffee with Karan appearance, fans have found another meaningful detail in Kiara’s pregnancy fashion choices. Her silver star has sparked comparisons with the earlier look, making both appearances memorable for a section of her followers.

Kiara and Sidharth to appear together on Koffee with Karan

Kiara and Sidharth will make their first joint appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 9. The promo offers a glimpse of their conversation about their wedding, married life and keeping romance alive. During one exchange, Karan asked the couple how they make sure their date nights do not end with just dessert. Kiara held her baby bump and replied, “Bas abhi ho gaya (It is done).”

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah. The two kept their relationship private for a long time before getting married on February 7, 2023. Their wedding took place in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, attended by family members and close friends from the film industry.

In February 2025, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, was born in July that year. On October 7, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child.