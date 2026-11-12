Kiara Advani brought back memories of one of her most talked about on-screen performances during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actress recreated her famous scene from the Netflix anthology Lust Stories in front of her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was sitting beside her on the couch. The moment added an interesting twist to the couple’s appearance on Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show.

Kiara revisits her controversial Lust Stories scene

Kiara’s performance in Lust Stories became widely discussed when the film was released in 2018. In the anthology, directed by Karan Johar, she played a married woman whose character’s personal life and relationship became central to the story. One particular scene involving her character’s intimate moment became a major talking point on social media.

Years later, Kiara revisited that memorable moment on Karan Johar’s show. What made the recreation particularly interesting was the presence of Sidharth, who watched as his wife brought back the scene on television. The moment also reminded viewers of how the performance had become one of the most discussed parts of Kiara’s early career.

Aww 🚨#KiaraAdvani recreated her Controversial SEDUCTIVE scene from #LustStories right in front of her husband #SidharthMalhotra on Karan Johar’s show 🤫That reaction must be priceless ⚠️ https://t.co/5gQoKSCCmD — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) November 11, 2026

Sidharth Malhotra joins Kiara for candid conversations

The couple’s appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 also included conversations about their relationship, marriage and professional lives. Kiara spoke about the criticism she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. She clarified that Sidharth was never uncomfortable with her work and had never questioned her about those scenes.

Kiara Advani_Pic Courtesy X

The discussion also touched upon the different standards applied to married male and female actors when it comes to intimate scenes on screen.

Kiara and Sidharth’s appearance offered a glimpse into their comfort with discussing personal and professional subjects publicly. By recreating the Lust Stories moment in front of her husband, Kiara brought back a scene that had remained part of conversations around her career.

The episode has once again brought attention to Kiara’s earlier performance and the couple’s candid conversations on Karan Johar’s show.