Kiara Advani reveals why Sidharth Malhotra never questioned her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic

Actor Kiara Advani has spoken about the criticism she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. She also opened up about the disappointment she experienced after the film failed to receive the response expected by its team. During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Kiara shared the couch with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and discussed both her professional and personal life.

Kiara Advani recalls being disappointed after Toxic’s release

Speaking to host Karan Johar about the film’s box-office performance, Kiara admitted that the first weekend after its release was emotionally difficult for her. Although Toxic opened strongly, its response in the following days did not match the expectations of the cast and crew.

She said, “On day one, it is heartbreaking. Especially for this film, because as a team in totality any of us saw this coming. When it misfired despite it opening to what it did. It was heartbreaking for me that first weekend. I was very low about it. But, then, there was a lot of appreciation. The fact that I had gone outside of my comfort zone playing that role. I think in my journey this will be defining.”

Kiara also discussed the online trolling she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash, particularly after the release of the song Tabaahi. Some social media users questioned her decision to perform such scenes because she is married and a mother. The criticism also involved Sidharth, with people speculating about his reaction to his wife’s on-screen performance.

Kiara revealed that #Toxic’s failure left her devastated keeping her indoors for two days. She also addressed the trolling she faced for portraying a bold character in the film.Interestingly, #KiaraAdvani said #SiddharthMalhotra never questioned her about the role or the controversy, highlighting his silence amid the online backlash. — The South Cinemaa (@southcinemaaaa) November 12, 2026

Kiara says Sidharth Malhotra was never bothered

During the conversation, Karan Johar pointed out the double standards in the industry, explaining that married male actors rarely face similar criticism for performing intimate scenes.

Kiara clarified that Sidharth was never uncomfortable with her scenes and that they had never even discussed the matter.

She said, “He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him, he was not bothered. It has been happening now for donkey years, for decades. From Aishwarya to so many wonderful actors.”

She further added, “What I must touch upon is when I was seeing what was going on the internet, there was a massive reaction of people who had already started calling it out, the hypocrisy, and I really did not feel the need to even justify.”

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also features Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi in key roles.