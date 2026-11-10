Kiara Advani makes a surprising bedroom confession on Koffee With Karan 9, Sidharth Malhotra laughs

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to appear together on Koffee With Karan Season 9 for their first joint television appearance. The promo of the upcoming episode offers a glimpse of their fun conversation with host Karan Johar, with the couple sharing funny stories about their relationship, marriage and personal lives.

One particular moment from the promo has caught attention. While speaking about date nights, Karan asked the couple how they make sure their evenings together do not end at dessert. Kiara, who is pregnant with her second child, was seen cradling her baby bump when she responded, “Ab bass ho gaya!” Her unexpected reply left both Sidharth and Karan laughing.

Sidharth and Kiara share funny wedding memories

The conversation also takes the couple back to their wedding celebrations. They recall a funny incident involving Shahid Kapoor, who apparently tried to join Karan Johar on stage during a dance performance. The filmmaker jokingly threw Shahid off the stage, turning the moment into a memorable story from the wedding.

The promo also features another interesting exchange when Karan asks the actors whether there is any character they would like to roleplay. Sidharth responds with a humorous comment about keeping their professional and personal lives separate. He says, “We don’t want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom!”

Koffee With Karan 9 marks the show’s final season

The episode will stream exclusively on JioHotstar this Wednesday at 7 pm through The Peacock Hub. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan first premiered in 2004 and has become one of India’s most recognised celebrity chat shows. The format features conversations about films, relationships, friendships and personal experiences, along with its popular rapid-fire round and Koffee hamper.

Season 9 premiered on October 14, 2026, and has been announced as the show’s final season, bringing its 22-year run to an end.

Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family. Karan, who shares a close bond with both actors, attended the wedding. He also played an important role in bringing them together professionally through their 2021 film Shershaah, in which they starred opposite each other.