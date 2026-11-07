Kim Kardashian receives special praise from Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash during The View appearance

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The View alongside her All’s Fair co-stars Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts to discuss the second season of the Hulu legal drama. During the conversation, the reality television star turned actress spoke about working with creator Ryan Murphy and how the experienced actors around her helped her learn during the filming process.

For the appearance, which aired on Thursday (November 5), Kim wore a Paco Rabanne dress. The discussion focused on her experience working on the series and the support she received from her co-stars, who include some well-known names from the entertainment industry.

Kim Kardashian talks about learning from experienced actors

While discussing Ryan Murphy’s decision to cast several established performers in the series, Kim said she believed the creator wanted to give her the right environment to improve her acting skills. The cast includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor.

“I think he was intentional in setting me up for success by surrounding me with, like, the best of the best actors in the world that I could learn from, but that, like, I could, you know, hide behind if I needed to because they are so amazing,” Kim said.

However, Naomi Watts was quick to point out that Kim had shown considerable improvement throughout the filming process.

“You did not hide, girl,” Naomi said. “From how she started on day one to how she ended up on the last day of season two, we were watching, you know. You just grew and expanded in extraordinary ways.”

Niecy Nash-Betts also appreciated Kim’s performance and said, “You brought your A game, baby. We were all so impressed with you.”

What to expect from All’s Fair season 2

The legal drama follows the lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene as they deal with professional challenges, personal relationships and unexpected developments.

The official Hulu description reads: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.”

Season 2 of All’s Fair premiered with three episodes on Wednesday, November 4, on Hulu. New episodes are scheduled to arrive every Wednesday.