Koffee With Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Peddi criticism, says she wishes she had pushed back harder

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the criticism surrounding her Telugu film Peddi during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress spoke about the backlash the film received following its release earlier in 2026, particularly over scenes that viewers felt objectified her character. One sequence also attracted criticism for allegedly presenting sexual assault in a manner that appeared to normalise it. Rather than avoiding the subject, Janhvi acknowledged the concerns and reflected on what she could have done differently while working on the film.

Janhvi Kapoor admits she should have questioned certain decisions

During the conversation, Janhvi reportedly admitted that she wished she had pushed back more strongly against certain creative choices. She explained that the film’s script was not fully bound, which made it difficult to understand how some sequences would eventually appear on screen. She also spoke about unusual camera angles and the way female characters are sometimes presented in mainstream South Indian cinema.

Looking back, Janhvi felt she could have questioned these decisions more firmly instead of simply going along with them. However, she did not attempt to distance herself from the final outcome or portray herself as a victim. She accepted responsibility for being part of the project and acknowledged that actors also have a role in questioning how their characters are represented.

Finally #JanhviKapoor Opens Up about #Peddi controversy 🫨 https://t.co/cRWXzv4qo0 — 🎞 KOLLYWOOD ⭐️ (@KollywoodStar_) October 29, 2026

Janhvi hopes Peddi controversy encourages filmmakers to rethink their choices

Janhvi also expressed hope that the criticism surrounding Peddi would encourage filmmakers to think more carefully before including similar scenes in future projects. Her comments brought attention to the larger conversation about objectification, consent and the responsibility of actors and filmmakers when presenting sensitive subjects on screen.

Despite the serious discussion, the episode also featured lighter moments involving Varun Dhawan. His playful rivalry remark and Janhvi’s cheeky advice added humour to the conversation.

However, Janhvi’s reflections on Peddi remained one of the episode’s more significant talking points, highlighting how public criticism can encourage actors to reconsider their professional decisions