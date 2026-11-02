Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are set to appear together on the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 9. The teaser of the episode was released today, offering a glimpse of the couple’s playful conversations with host Karan Johar. Kareena once again takes a few friendly digs at the filmmaker, while Saif adds his own humour to the conversation.

This will be the couple’s second joint appearance after their recent visit to The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. They had previously appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 3 in 2010.

Kareena Kapoor jokes about Koffee With Karan’s final season

In the teaser, Kareena tells Karan that she is “happy and relieved” that the show is coming to its final season. She adds, “We don’t have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan,” prompting Karan to respond, “Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show.”

Saif then joins the conversation and says he thinks he is a “miscast” on the show. The exchange sets the tone for the episode, with the couple sharing their usual banter.

During another segment, Karan asks Kareena to name the No. 1 actor among the current generation. Saif playfully reminds her, “You are allowed to praise other actors as well.”

The teaser also shows the couple taking part in a game where they have to name actors whose names begin with the letter K. Saif comes up with the unexpected answer “Kavita” and later adds, “There’ll be someone like Kavita, right?”

Karan Johar reflects on the final season

The new episode arrives as Karan Johar prepares to bring the show to its final season. On September 30, he shared an emotional video reflecting on his 22-year-long association with Koffee With Karan, which began in 2004.

Karan recalled how his father, producer Yash Johar, was unsure whether the concept would work. When Karan first discussed the idea with him, his father reportedly asked, ‘Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?’

Looking back at the show’s journey, Karan spoke about the celebrities, relationships and controversies that became part of its history. He said, “I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don’t ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much,” Karan said emotionally.

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, have already appeared in this season.