Koffee With Karan 9: Kareena Kapoor Khan admits she copied Karan Johar while playing Poo, reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction

Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar recently revisited the making of one of Bollywood’s most memorable characters, Poo, from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. During their conversation on Koffee With Karan, the actor and director shared an interesting detail about how the character was developed and how Karan’s own personality influenced Kareena’s performance.

Poo, whose full name was Pooja, became one of the most popular characters in the film. Known for her confidence, fashionable outfits, sharp one liners and distinctive attitude, the character continues to be remembered by audiences even years after the film’s release.

How Karan Johar influenced Kareena’s Poo

During the conversation, Kareena revealed that Karan played a major role in shaping Poo’s personality. According to the discussion, Karan would demonstrate how he wanted the character to behave, and Kareena would follow his expressions, mannerisms and style.

The actor suggested that she was largely copying what the filmmaker showed her while performing the scenes. This offered an interesting insight into the creative process behind Poo, a character that eventually became closely associated with Kareena’s screen image.

Although Kareena brought her own energy and comic timing to the role, Karan’s inputs helped establish the character’s confident and dramatic personality. Their discussion also showed how much the director was involved in developing the small details that made Poo stand out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and KJo talking about the Poo character, how Karan was doing everything and Kareena just copied him… and at one point Shah Rukh Khan told KJo “tu usko karne dega” 😭😭 https://t.co/vszXzsdj6w — Raj (@pictureabhmd) November 5, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s funny reaction to Karan

The conversation also brought up an amusing moment involving Shah Rukh Khan during the film’s making. According to the anecdote shared, Shah Rukh noticed how closely Karan was guiding Kareena’s performance and reportedly asked the filmmaker, “tu usko karne dega”.

The remark highlighted Karan’s involvement in every aspect of the character and added a humorous touch to the story behind Poo’s creation.

More than two decades after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001, Poo remains a familiar name in popular Bollywood culture. Kareena and Karan’s recollection offers a glimpse into the teamwork and creative decisions behind a character that continues to entertain audiences.