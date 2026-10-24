Koffee with Karan 9 promo: Varun Dhawan exposes Karan Johar's secrets, Arjun Kapoor makes surprise entry

The final season of Koffee with Karan is getting ready for another entertaining episode. Host Karan Johar shared the promo for Season 9 Episode 3 on Saturday, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests. The first glimpse promises plenty of teasing, unexpected revelations and funny exchanges between the actors and the filmmaker. Arjun Kapoor also makes a surprise appearance, adding another twist to the upcoming episode.

Varun Dhawan questions Karan Johar about his silent treatment

The promo begins with Karan warning viewers that Varun and Janhvi will not be particularly ‘sanskari’ on his famous couch. Things quickly get interesting when Varun stands on the table and insists that everyone should know about two people Karan had stopped talking to.

The promo does not reveal their identities, leaving viewers wondering whether Varun and Janhvi were among them. Janhvi adds to the mystery by joking that she gained weight after Karan stopped speaking to her. Varun also claims that the filmmaker said plenty of ‘dramatic s**t’, leaving Karan visibly shocked.

Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise entry, Janhvi picks Ravi Kishan

The episode takes another turn when Arjun Kapoor joins the guests for the rapid fire round. When Karan asks Varun whom he would approach for career and marriage advice, the actor immediately chooses Arjun.

Janhvi also delivers an unexpected answer when asked to name an Instagram account that is always ‘giving’. Without hesitation, she picks Ravi Kishan and imitates his viral punchline, ‘Money follows my brother!’

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote, “@varundvn & @janhvikapoor on my couch…need I say more? This one was all madness and love + a very special (longstanding) guest. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 3, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”

Koffee with Karan enters its final season

Karan has already confirmed that Season 9 will be the show’s final season. The opening episode featured Salman Khan, with Karisma Kapoor joining for a segment.

The second episode welcomed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who discussed their relationship and marriage. Their conversation attracted criticism after Rashmika revealed that she had repeatedly raised the topic of marriage, while Vijay had told her to ask him ‘100 times’ before he would agree.

With Varun, Janhvi and Arjun appearing together, the upcoming episode shifts the focus towards friendship, personal revelations and playful exchanges.