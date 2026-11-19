Entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla made an interesting revelation during her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside actress Ananya Panday. During the conversation with host Karan Johar, Birla spoke about receiving two marriage proposals from an industrialist family. However, she chose not to reveal the family’s name, leaving viewers curious about the identity of the people involved.

The revelation quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Some users began speculating that the proposals could be connected to the Ambani family, with Anant Ambani’s name also being mentioned. However, Ananya Birla did not confirm any such connection, and there is no verified information establishing the identity of the family.

Ananya Birla Keeps Industrialist Family’s Name Private

During the episode, Ananya Birla shared that she had received two marriage proposals from the same industrialist family but did not disclose any further details. Even her parents reportedly wanted to know which family she was referring to, but she maintained her decision to keep the name private.

Her revelation caught the attention of viewers because of her family’s business background and the interest surrounding prominent industrialist families in India. However, without confirmation from Birla, the online guesses remain speculation.

Ananya Panday Shares Emotional Family Moments

The episode also featured Ananya Panday speaking about her personal life and family. The actress shared emotional shoutouts to her family members, making the conversation more personal.

The two guests also participated in lighthearted games during the show. One moment that caught viewers’ attention involved a group hug in which Ananya Birla was left out. The incident added an awkward but humorous moment to the episode.

OMG, did the Ambani family send marriage proposals for their son Anant Ambani to Ananya Birla TWICE and get rejected both times? 😭 https://t.co/5brewDUxry — r (@bekhayalime) November 18, 2026

Koffee With Karan 9 Brings Business And Bollywood Together

The appearance brought together two guests from different professional backgrounds. While Ananya Birla is known for her work as an entrepreneur and singer, Ananya Panday is an established Bollywood actress.

Their conversation covered personal experiences, family relationships and marriage discussions, with Birla’s revelation about the two proposals emerging as one of the episode’s most talked about moments.