Ananya Panday recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla. During her conversation with host Karan Johar, the actress spoke openly about her relationships, breakups, marriage and why she is enjoying being single at the moment. She also shared that she wants to focus on herself before welcoming someone new into her life. Her comments come months after reports about her alleged breakup with Walker Blanco surfaced online.

During the conversation, Karan made an interesting observation about Ananya’s approach to breakups. He said, “Let me just tell you one thing about Ananya, that Annie is just like a breakup chick. She breaks up on a Friday, and she is broken. Like everyone will be. But on Monday, she is absolutely fine.”

Ananya agreed that she had been in a few relationships but said she did not see anything wrong with it. “Interesting observation. It is true that I have been in a few relationships. But I honestly don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.” Karan also joked that she often reaches the mandap in her relationships, or the aisle in the recent case.

Ananya Panday says she was born to get married

Although Ananya is currently happy being single, she has not changed her views about marriage. The actress said she loves the idea of settling down with one person and spending her life with them.

“I feel I was born to get married. I love the idea of getting married. I am excited to be with one person for my entire life,” she said.

However, she believes there is no reason to continue a relationship when both people are unhappy or unsure about their future together. She feels it is better to walk away rather than force a relationship to work.

Ananya wants to focus on herself before dating again

Ananya admitted that she is enjoying single life more than she expected. “I never thought I would actually say this, but I am really enjoying being single,” she told Karan.

She explained that she had often put relationships and other people before herself. Over the last few months, however, she has started feeling more comfortable with herself.

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“Der aaye, durust aaye. But I am really enjoying being single. In the past, I have prioritised relationships and other people way too much. And the way I am feeling in the last few months, I am really feeling like myself after very long,” she shared.

She added, “I just want to fall back in love with myself before anyone can enter the picture.”

The actress clarified that being single does not mean she cannot have crushes, adding that focusing on self love is her priority right now.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco’s reported breakup

Ananya and Walker Blanco were rumoured to be dating since 2024. In August 2026, reports claimed that the two had mutually parted ways. However, neither Ananya nor Walker has publicly confirmed their relationship or announced a breakup.