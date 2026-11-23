The latest promo of Koffee With Karan brings together Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan for an interesting conversation with host Karan Johar. The two actors share a long-standing association, and the upcoming episode offers a glimpse of their friendly equation, humorous exchanges and stories from their careers.

Introducing Akshay, Karan describes him as “Punjabi by blood and a Bollywood icon”. He then welcomes Ravi Kishan, whom he calls a star loved by Gen Z. Ravi adds his trademark humour to the conversation with his popular line, “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa” (Life is a mess, yet still full of pride).

The actor also talks about his journey in the entertainment industry and admits that reaching his current position was not easy. Recalling his struggles, Ravi says he had to “crawl” his way to success. He also introduces himself with a humorous description, calling himself “Bihar ka Brad Pitt”.

Akshay Kumar suggested Ravi Kishan for the episode

One interesting detail revealed in the promo is that Akshay Kumar suggested bringing Ravi Kishan onto the Koffee With Karan couch. Ravi acknowledges Akshay’s gesture, giving viewers a glimpse of the bond the two actors share.

The promo also features a dance moment between the actors. Akshay expresses his interest in learning Ravi’s signature dance steps, which have recently become popular on social media.

Ravi Kishan’s dance moves and one-liners attract Gen Z

Ravi Kishan’s energetic dance performances and expressive style have become popular across social media platforms, including Instagram and X. Fans and content creators have been recreating his steps, while several clips from his performances and public appearances have been shared with trending music.

His humour and memorable one-liners have also helped him connect with younger audiences. Short videos from his interviews and appearances regularly find their way into memes and online conversations.

Ravi Kishan’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. He has several projects lined up, including Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

With Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan sharing the couch, the upcoming Koffee With Karan episode is expected to offer conversations about their careers, personal experiences and their equation with each other.