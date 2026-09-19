Lily Collins wraps Emily in Paris final season

Lily Collins has officially wrapped filming on Emily in Paris, bringing production on the Netflix series’ sixth and final season to a close. Collins marked her final day on the show on September 18 with an emotional social media post, sharing behind the scenes photographs and thanking creator Darren Star, the writers, directors, crew, cast and fans who have been part of her seven year journey as Emily Cooper. “Au revoir, Emily Cooper,” she wrote at the conclusion of her message.

The significance of the wrap goes beyond Collins’ farewell. Netflix announced in May that Season 6 would be the final chapter of Emily in Paris, confirming that the sixth season would conclude a series that premiered in 2020 and became one of the streamer’s most internationally recognised titles.

The final chapter expands the show’s geographical canvas beyond its familiar Paris setting, with Greece and Monaco forming part of Emily’s journey while Paris remains central to the story. Netflix’s official synopsis indicates that Emily will face defining choices involving her career, relationships and the future she wants to build.

For Lily Collins, meanwhile, September 18 marked the end of her time playing the character that has defined one of the most recognisable Netflix series of the decade.

With production now complete, the December release becomes the next major milestone for the franchise. For Netflix, the sixth season represents the conclusion of a long running global property whose appeal has extended beyond its romantic comedy format into fashion, travel and lifestyle culture.

According to figures released when Netflix announced the final season, the first five seasons had collectively spent 32 weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English language TV chart, reached the number one position in 90 countries and accumulated more than 250 million views.

The show’s audience momentum also continued into its fifth season. Its premiere registered 13.5 million views during its first four days and 13.3 million in the following week, according to Netflix Top 10 figures reported in India.

The final season now moves into its release phase, with Netflix scheduling all eyes on Emily’s last European adventure when Season 6 premieres globally on December 24, 2026.