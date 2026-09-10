Love of Your Life trailer: Margaret Qualley’s life takes an unexpected turn after one chance meeting

Margaret Qualley is adding another major project to a busy year with Love of Your Life, a new romantic drama directed by Oscar nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison. The film has now released its first official trailer, giving audiences a first look at Qualley as Maya, a young woman whose life changes after a chance meeting leads to a serious romance. Morrison is known for her cinematography work on films such as ‘Mudbound’ and ‘Black Panther’. She made her feature directorial debut with 2024’s ‘The Fire Inside’ and is now returning with her second film as a director.

In Love of Your Life, Qualley plays Maya, who meets Charlie, played by The Night Agent actor Gabriel Basso. Their unexpected meeting soon develops into a whirlwind relationship and leads Maya towards a future she had not imagined for herself. However, that future is suddenly changed, leaving Maya to deal with heartbreak and a completely different direction in life. The story follows her as she tries to understand what she wants and whether she can open herself up to love again. The screenplay has been written by Julia Cox. The film also marks Morrison’s second collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios following her feature directorial debut. Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson are serving as producers.

Love of Your Life will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations programme on September 13 before its wider release. The film brings together Qualley and Basso for a relationship driven story that focuses on love, loss and starting over.

For Qualley, the film is her third movie of the year. She previously appeared in How to Make a Killing and will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film The Dog Stars. This adds another project to an increasingly busy period for the actress, who has been moving between drama, genre films and larger studio productions.

For Morrison, Love of Your Life is the next step in her move from cinematography to directing. Her first feature, The Fire Inside, premiered at TIFF in 2024. Her return to the festival with her second film marks another important stage in her directing career.