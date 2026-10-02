Marvel Television has released a new trailer for VisionQuest, its upcoming original series starring Paul Bettany as Vision. The show will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 14 and continues the story that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024. The new series follows Vision as he tries to understand his identity and find a purpose after the events that changed his life. The trailer introduces a new threat that forces him to leave his quiet existence and face questions about his past.

It also brings back familiar artificial intelligence characters from the Marvel universe, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron. Their presence connects Vision’s story to his earlier experiences while raising questions about how much control these personalities may have over his actions. The series continues Marvel’s exploration of artificial intelligence, memory and identity through a character who is trying to understand what it means to be more than a machine.

In the story, Vision has been rebuilt and is hiding after escaping people who wanted to use him as a weapon. His attempt to live quietly comes to an end when a bounty is placed on him, forcing him to flee. During this dangerous situation, he encounters Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be his son or a reincarnated version of someone connected to his past. Vision must protect himself while trying to understand the boy’s identity and the reason behind the growing threat.

At the same time, he has to confront Ultron’s influence and decide what kind of person he wants to become. The trailer sets up these questions without revealing all the answers, leaving the connection between Vision and Thomas as one of the central mysteries of the series.

The cast includes Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy. The episodes are directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali and Terry Matalas.

The writing team includes Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti and Matthew Okumura. Matalas created the series for television based on Marvel Comics. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Paul Bettany, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer and Christopher J. Byrne, with Roopesh Parekh serving as producer. VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ on October 14.