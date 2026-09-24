A new heist film is on the way as Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Masterplan, starring Stanley Tucci, Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo. The film follows a retired thief who brings two young strangers into a plan to steal the famous Mona Lisa painting. What begins as a carefully planned robbery soon turns into an unexpected family reunion, with secrets from the past coming to light.

In Masterplan, Stanley Tucci plays a retired thief who decides to take on one more major robbery. He recruits Chiara, played by Simona Tabasco, a skilled Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay, played by Victor Belmondo, a French explosives specialist. The two are brought together to help him carry out the theft of the Mona Lisa, one of the world’s most famous paintings.

However, the plan takes an unexpected turn when the characters discover that Chiara and Jay are long lost siblings. The retired thief also reveals that he is their father. This revelation changes the nature of the mission, turning the planned robbery into a complicated family reunion. The newly reunited family must learn to work together while trying to complete the high stakes operation.

The trailer combines tense moments with humour, bringing together the excitement of a major art theft and the challenges of a family coming together after years apart. The film’s official synopsis reads, “When a legendary thief sets his sights on the Mona Lisa, he recruits two young strangers to help him, Chiara, a sharp Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay, a swaggering French explosives specialist, before revealing they are long-lost siblings and oh yes, by the way, he is their father. Thrown into a chaotic reunion they never asked for, this new family must learn to work together, and try not to kill each other, if they want any chance at pulling off the heist of the century.”

Masterplan is directed by Thomas Vincent and co-written by Vincent and BAFTA winning screenwriter David Wolstencroft. The story is by Giacomo Durzi, Alessandro Fabbri, Alberto Vignati, Wolstencroft and Vincent.

Co-produced by Gaumont and Amazon MGM Studios, the film was shot across multiple locations in France and Italy. Masterplan is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on October 16.