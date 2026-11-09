Melania Trump is returning to Prime Video with another documentary project, this time in the form of a two-part series. The First Lady of the United States is collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios for Melania, The Series, which is scheduled to premiere on November 20. The makers have also released the trailer, offering a glimpse into the stories covered in the upcoming project.

According to the official description, Melania, The Series will share previously untold stories from her life and offer viewers a closer look at her experiences. The series will particularly focus on the days following the 47th Presidential Inauguration and her return to the White House as First Lady.

What will Melania Trump’s two-part series explore?

The series is divided into two episodes titled Family & Trust and Pride & Honor. Each episode will focus on a different part of Melania Trump’s experience as she takes on the responsibilities of First Lady.

The first episode, Family & Trust, follows Melania as she sets her priorities before officially taking on the role. The description also points to the challenges of building trust within the White House and protecting the people closest to her while dealing with the responsibilities that come with political power.

The second episode, Pride & Honor, focuses on her role as First Lady and the work she plans to undertake for the American people. According to the series description, her mission begins shortly after the presidential inauguration.

Melania, The Series will premiere on Friday, November 20, on Prime Video. Viewers can also stream her earlier documentary film on the platform.

Melania documentary faced criticism earlier this year

The upcoming series follows the release of the Melania documentary earlier this year. The film received largely negative reviews from critics. Although it performed better than expected during its opening weekend at the box office, its earnings were reportedly much lower than the amount Amazon had paid for the project.

In May, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos defended the documentary amid questions about the company’s decision to finance it. He rejected suggestions that the film was an attempt to “buy influence” into Trump’s White House.

The new two-part series now turns attention to Melania’s experiences and responsibilities during the early days of her latest term as First Lady.