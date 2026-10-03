Lionel Messi’s upcoming animated series Messi and the Giants has released its first teaser, offering an early look at a fantasy adventure built around football, teamwork and determination. The series is scheduled to debut globally on Disney+ in summer 2027. It will also air on Disney Channel in the United States from summer 2027.

The first look was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, where more than 3,000 people attended the presentation. The event featured executive producers Lacey Stanton and Bryan Korn from Sony Pictures Television, director Dan Creteur from Atlantis Studios, and Sony Music Vision executive producer Sergi Reitg. The presentation introduced the show’s central character and the fantasy world in which his journey unfolds.

Messi and the Giants follows Leo, a 12-year-old boy who finds himself trapped in an alternate reality controlled by giants. To find his way home, he must take part in soccer like battles, using powerful objects called “orbs”. Along the way, Leo faces legendary giants and tries to bring the divided realms of Iko back together.

Leo has a particular challenge because he cannot use the special powers available to his opponents. The other players can use the world’s code powers to improve their performance, but Leo must depend on his own football skills, work with others and keep going when faced with difficult situations. His journey forms the central story of the animated series, combining sporting competition with a fantasy setting.

Lionel Messi is one of the show’s executive producers. The other executive producers include Kurt Mueller, Bryan Korn, Lacey Stanton and Guy Toubes for Sony Pictures Television, Afo Verde for Sony Music Latin Iberia, and Tom Mackay and Sergi Reitg for Sony Music Vision. Jorge Messi Pérez is also credited as an executive producer posthumously.

Animation production is being handled by Atlantis Animation, which is based in Spain’s Canary Islands. With its story centred on a young boy navigating a world of giants through football inspired challenges, Messi and the Giants is set to bring the sport into an animated fantasy format when it arrives in summer 2027.