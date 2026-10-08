Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Model Citizen, an upcoming sci fi crime thriller starring Aaron Eckhart. The trailer arrives ahead of the film’s digital release next month, with the movie set to arrive on digital on November 3.

Eckhart plays Steven Bay, a former police officer who is struggling with amnesia and memories of a past he can no longer fully remember. He is working on an isolated farm while seeking treatment for his condition. However, his recovery takes an unexpected turn when he starts experiencing strange instincts that he cannot explain.

Steven also becomes increasingly suspicious about the world around him. He notices signs that he may be under constant surveillance and begins to question whether his treatment is really helping him recover or whether something much bigger is taking place.

As his doubts grow, Steven starts looking for answers on his own. His search takes him into a world involving advanced technology, manipulation and human experimentation. The more he discovers, the more he begins to question his own memories and the reality around him.

The trailer presents Steven as a man caught between what he remembers and what he is being told. His past appears to hold important clues, but recovering those memories could also put him in greater danger.

Model Citizen follows Steven as he tries to understand what happened to him and why he is being watched. His investigation gradually reveals a larger mystery involving people who appear to have control over his life and recovery.

The film combines elements of science fiction, crime and mystery, with its story focusing on identity, memory and technology. Eckhart leads the cast as Steven, whose search for the truth becomes increasingly difficult as his understanding of reality starts to change.

Warner Bros. has also shared promotional images alongside the trailer, giving audiences a closer look at the film and its characters.

Model Citizen is scheduled to arrive on digital on November 3.