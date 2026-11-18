Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to lead the Indian adaptation of the popular international medical drama House, which will be released under the title Dr. Hassan. The series is based on Universal Television’s medical drama and will premiere on December 11 on JioHotstar. Nawazuddin will play the central character, a highly intelligent doctor known for his exceptional ability to identify complicated medical conditions but also for his difficult personality.

The Indian version will bring the story of the internationally known medical drama to local audiences with Nawazuddin taking on the role of a brilliant but unconventional diagnostician. His character is expected to be at the centre of the medical drama, which focuses on the challenges of identifying illnesses that are difficult to diagnose.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the role of a difficult doctor

In Dr. Hassan, Nawazuddin plays a doctor whose medical knowledge and ability to solve complex cases set him apart from others. However, his difficult nature makes him an unusual figure in the medical world. The character combines sharp intelligence with an attitude that can make professional relationships challenging.

The role is particularly interesting because it moves beyond the familiar image of a doctor who simply treats patients and follows medical procedures. Instead, the central character is known for questioning medical assumptions and looking for answers when a diagnosis is not immediately clear.

The Indian adaptation is based on House, the medical drama originally produced by Universal Television. The original series became known for its unusual lead character and stories built around complicated medical cases. Its central theme revolves around a doctor who uses his knowledge and observation skills to solve medical mysteries.

Dr. Hassan to premiere on JioHotstar on Dec. 11

The Indian adaptation has been titled Dr. Hassan and is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on Dec. 11. The series will introduce the central concept of the international medical drama to Indian viewers through a new version led by Nawazuddin.

The casting brings an actor known for portraying complex and unconventional characters into the world of medical storytelling. His role as a brilliant but difficult diagnostician will be an important part of the show’s identity.

Further details about the supporting cast, episode count and other aspects of the Indian adaptation are yet to be announced. For now, the confirmed details include Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, the title Dr. Hassan and its December 11 premiere on JioHotstar.

The series will give Indian audiences an opportunity to experience a local adaptation of one of international television’s recognised medical drama formats.