Netflix reveals first look of Freida Pinto and Siddharth’s Unaccustomed Earth

Netflix has unveiled the first look of Unaccustomed Earth, an upcoming family drama inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s internationally acclaimed short story collection of the same name. The series explores love, family, loss and the search for belonging through the lives of an Indian American community. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 17 December 2026.

The series is showrun by Madhuri Shekar and features an ensemble cast led by Freida Pinto as Parul Chaudhury and Siddharth as Amit. The cast also includes Indraneil Sengupta, Parveen Kaur, Sarayu Blue, Justin Bartha, Adi Roy, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig and Jayant Kripalani.

Set against the culturally rich surroundings of Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, Unaccustomed Earth follows multi-generational families dealing with personal choices, emotional ties and the challenges of balancing tradition with individual desires. The story focuses on how private decisions can affect not just families but also the wider community they are part of.

At the centre of the series is Parul Chaudhury, played by Freida Pinto. Parul is a wife and mother who once gave up her first love during college to respect her father’s wishes. Years later, her life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a life-changing cancer diagnosis.

Following the diagnosis, Parul moves her family from India back to Cambridge, Massachusetts, a place where she once felt truly at home. The move gives her an opportunity to revisit the life she had left behind and consider the choices she made in the past.

Determined to finally experience the life she never got to live, Parul begins making decisions that challenge the expectations placed on her. Her choices gradually affect her family, relationships and the close-knit immigrant community around her. The series looks at the emotional consequences of seeking personal happiness while dealing with family responsibilities and cultural expectations.

With its focus on relationships, identity and the experiences of Indian American families, Unaccustomed Earth brings together a personal story and a wider exploration of belonging. The Netflix drama is expected to examine how love, sacrifice and long-held family expectations shape the lives of people across generations.