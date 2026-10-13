Netflix has released the trailer for The Body, an upcoming teen horror series created by Quinn Shephard, the writer and director behind the Emmy nominated mystery Under the Bridge. The eight episode show explores the darker side of teenage life through psychological drama, horror and a mix of disturbing and playful storytelling.

Shephard has described the series as a personal project inspired by her own difficult experiences as a teenager. Rather than presenting a straightforward horror story, The Body combines the pressures of growing up with unsettling situations and a style that moves between dark humour and fear.

Quinn Shephard explains the show’s tone

Speaking about the series, Shephard said, “I literally made this for my teen self,” she shared. “Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It’s a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror.”

Her description points to a story that mixes teenage relationships and emotional conflict with horror elements. The phrase “gritty camp” suggests that the series will balance darker subject matter with exaggerated, dramatic moments.

The creator has also drawn on the films and stories that influenced her while growing up. These include Carrie, Jennifer’s Body, Heavenly Creatures and Mean Girls. The titles range from supernatural horror to stories about school friendships, social pressure and teenage rivalries.

The Crucible also influenced the series

Another source of inspiration was The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s 1953 play. Shephard described her interest in the work as a “massive hyperfixation”.

The play explores fear, suspicion and accusations within a community. Its themes offer a useful connection to a teen psychological drama, where social pressure and group behaviour can create difficult situations for young people.

By drawing from older teen films, erotic thrillers and classic drama, Shephard brings together several influences for a series centred on the emotional intensity of adolescence. The trailer provides an early look at the show’s approach, although the full story will unfold across its episodes.

The Body cast and Netflix release date

The series stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Sofia Wylie, Geena Meszaros, Shirley Chen and Gabby Windey.

All eight episodes of The Body will be available on Netflix on November 11. Viewers will be able to watch the complete season when it arrives on the streaming platform.