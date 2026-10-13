Netflix has released the first trailer for The Mosquito Bowl, an upcoming war movie featuring Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis. The trailer was released on Monday, October 12, giving viewers their first look at the film directed by Peter Berg. The movie is based on Buzz Bissinger’s 2022 book, The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. It brings together a story connected to American football and the events of World War II.

Peter Berg directs The Mosquito Bowl

Peter Berg has directed the film and co written the screenplay with Mark L. Smith. Berg is known for making films that explore conflict, difficult choices and people facing challenging situations. With The Mosquito Bowl, he turns to a story inspired by Bissinger’s book, which focuses on an unusual connection between football and the Second World War.

The film’s title refers to the subject explored in the book. The story combines the world of sport with the realities of wartime, bringing attention to the people connected to both. The trailer offers an early look at the movie, while further details about the story can be seen as the film approaches its release.

Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård lead the cast

Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis headline the film. The supporting cast includes Brent Comer, Dominic Bogart, Jack Ingram, Ella Newton, Peter Berg, Lola Bond, Stacy Clausen, Billy Smith, Steven Sammut, Blake Erickson, Claudia Ware and Pat McAfee.

The cast brings together performers from different backgrounds, with Berg also appearing in the movie in addition to directing it. Pat McAfee, known for his work in sports media and American football, is another name in the ensemble.

The film is based on an existing book rather than being presented as an entirely fictional war story. Its connection to Bissinger’s work gives the project a historical starting point, linking the world of football with the experiences of people during World War II.

The Mosquito Bowl release date

The Mosquito Bowl will be released in select theatres on October 30. It will then arrive on Netflix for streaming on November 25. The two release dates give audiences the option of watching the movie in cinemas before it becomes available on the streaming platform.