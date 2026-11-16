Netflix announces The Palace of Secrets, a royal romance filled with forbidden love, betrayal and revenge

Netflix has announced the release date and revealed the first look of its upcoming Spanish series, The Palace of Secrets. Based on the novel of the same name by Estefanía Ruiz, published by Penguin Random House, the series will premiere globally on Netflix on 22 January 2027.

The show stars Carla Campra, known for Holy Family and Dangerous Moms, as Julia Ponce, while Carlos Cuevas, who has appeared in Smiley and The 47, plays Gonzalo, the crown prince. The story is set inside a royal palace and follows a forbidden relationship between a young woman and a prince, with secrets, jealousy and power struggles forming the central part of the narrative.

A forbidden romance at the centre of the royal palace

Julia Ponce, played by Carla Campra, is the daughter of a court painter. Her life takes a different turn when she arrives at the royal palace and becomes fascinated by its grand surroundings and atmosphere.

There, she meets Gonzalo, played by Carlos Cuevas, who has returned to Spain after being called back by the king. The crown prince is expected to get married, but his meeting with Julia leads to an unexpected relationship.

Their romance becomes difficult because of their different positions in society and the expectations surrounding the royal family. As their relationship develops, they find themselves caught in a world filled with ambition, lies, jealousy and revenge.

The story also features secret meetings, royal celebrations and a secret society of women who are working towards gaining power within the palace. These events add another layer to the drama as Julia and Gonzalo struggle to protect their relationship.

A large Spanish ensemble cast leads the series

Apart from Carla Campra and Carlos Cuevas, the series features Alberto Olmo, Luís Bermejo, María Morales, Roberto Álamo, Bea Segura, Helena Ezquerro, Nora Hernández, Nico Romero, Cristina Plazas, Karina Soro, Guillermo Toledo, Irene Montalà and Catalina del Rosario, among others.

Created by Carlos de Pando and Sara Antuña, The Palace of Secrets is produced by Zeta Studios for Netflix. Paco Caballero, Jota Linares and Elena Trapé have directed the series.

Antonio Asensio serves as producer, while Xavi Toll and Margarita Huguet are executive producers alongside creators Carlos de Pando and Sara Antuña.

The series will arrive globally on January 22, 2027.