The residents of Phulera are returning with another season of Panchayat. Prime Video has officially announced that the fifth season of the popular comedy drama will premiere on December 3. The streaming platform shared a new poster on social media along with the release date, giving viewers a confirmed date for the return of Sachiv Ji and the other familiar characters.

Panchayat Season 5 release date announced

Prime Video announced the new season with the caption, “Thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, Phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega.”

The message reflects the mix of relationships, disagreements and everyday village situations that have been central to the show’s story. Over the years, Panchayat has connected with viewers through its simple storytelling and characters who deal with familiar problems in their own ways.

Banrakas gets a new position as Phulera’s politics changes

The fourth season ended with an important political change in the village. Manju Devi lost the panchayat election to Kranti Devi, giving Banrakas an opportunity to become more involved in local matters. His growing influence could create new challenges for Abhishek, who had earlier shared a comfortable relationship with Pradhan Ji and his family.

With Kranti Devi taking charge, the fifth season is expected to explore how the new leadership affects the village and the people working at the panchayat office.

Abhishek and Rinki’s relationship moves forward

Abhishek’s personal life is also at an important stage. He has cleared his CAT examination with 97 percentile, bringing him closer to his dream of pursuing an MBA. However, his decision about leaving Phulera may become complicated.

His relationship with Rinki has also progressed, with both finally expressing their feelings for each other. Although Rinki knows that Abhishek may eventually move away for his studies, he has decided to stay in the village for a few more months.

Pradhan Ji’s attack mystery remains

The new season is also expected to address the mystery surrounding the attack on Pradhan Ji, which remained unresolved at the end of the previous season.

Along with the changing village politics, viewers can expect Abhishek’s career decisions and relationship with Rinki to remain important parts of the story.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 3.