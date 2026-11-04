Pankaj Tripathi Reveals His Classroom Connection With Vikas Divyakirti On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Kapil Sharma is set to welcome an interesting combination of guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The upcoming episode will feature actor Pankaj Tripathi, educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti and comedian Zakir Khan. The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of their conversations, personal connections and funny exchanges with the host. Sunil Grover will also be seen in a special comic avatar.

Zakir Khan’s cheeky remark about Vikas Divyakirti

The trailer begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming the three guests. During the conversation, Pankaj Tripathi reveals that he first met Vikas Divyakirti in a classroom. When Kapil asks whether Pankaj was preparing for the UPSC examination, the actor admits that he had wanted to appear for the competitive exam.

Kapil then jokes, “We all wanted to prepare for UPSC.”

Zakir Khan also shares his connection with Vikas and makes a cheeky comment that leaves the audience laughing. “This might sound inappropriate, but I have slept a lot of Vikas sir,” he said.

Another highlight of the trailer is Sunil Grover’s appearance as Saral Bihari Vajpayee, a comic version of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His appearance and mannerisms add another funny moment to the episode.

The promo has already attracted reactions from viewers, with several fans expressing excitement about seeing the three guests together. One comment read, “So excited for the episode.” Another wrote, “Unexpected Collab 😍.” A third viewer commented, “This is going to be super fun,” while another said, “Eagerly waiting to watch” 🙌.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter’s episode

The previous episode featured Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter. During their appearance, Mira spoke about how Shahid and Ishaan often discuss serious cinema, while she prefers to join conversations about the latest happenings in the film industry.

Shahid teased her by asking, “What kind of conversations do you like? ‘What’s happening in the film industry? What’s the latest gossip?’”

When Archana Puran Singh asked who enjoyed gossiping more, Mira said, “He knows everything but he never says anything.” She also added, “I don’t indulge in gossip.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show features celebrities from films, television, sports and other fields. The show combines celebrity conversations, comedy sketches and humorous interactions with Kapil and his team.