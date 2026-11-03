Percy Jackson season 3 trailer reveals new adventures, Walker Scobell returns as the demigod hero

Disney+ has released the first trailer for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, giving viewers a glimpse of the next chapter in the fantasy series. The trailer was unveiled on Monday, November 2, and introduces the story based on The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series.

Walker Scobell will return as Percy Jackson in the new season. The upcoming episodes will continue the adventures of the young demigod as he faces new challenges connected to Greek mythology. The third season is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on November 20.

Walker Scobell returns with the original cast

Along with Scobell, several familiar cast members are returning for the new season. Leah Sava Jeffries will reprise her role as Annabeth, while Aryan Simhadri returns as Grover. Charlie Bushnell will once again play Luke, and Tamara Smart will appear as Thalia.

The returning characters will continue their stories as the series moves into the events of The Titan’s Curse. The book introduces several important developments in the Percy Jackson story, making it a significant chapter in the fantasy franchise.

Levi Chrisopulos joins as Nico di Angelo

One of the major additions to the new season is actor Levi Chrisopulos, who will play Nico di Angelo. The character is a demigod and the son of Hades, making his introduction an important development for viewers familiar with Rick Riordan’s books.

Nico is one of the recognisable characters from the book series, and his arrival brings another important figure from the novels into the television adaptation.

The casting announcement adds a new face to the show’s regular cast as the story moves forward.

Percy Jackson season 3 release date

The third season’s release date was previously announced during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. Disney+ has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will begin streaming on November 20.

Based on Rick Riordan’s novels, the series follows Percy, a young demigod who discovers his connection to the Greek gods and becomes involved in adventures involving mythical creatures and powerful figures from Greek mythology.

With the third season adapting The Titan’s Curse, the series will continue bringing another part of the book franchise to the screen.