Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati, is set to premiere on OTT this October. The makers have released the trailer and announced that the film will stream on Zee5 from October 2, 2026. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in significant roles. The story explores rejection, obsession, consent and the search for truth through a series of unsettling events.

The film follows Pooja, played by Mrunal Thakur, whose life takes a disturbing turn after she rejects a close friend’s romantic advances. What begins with a personal decision soon leads to a series of troubling incidents. The story raises questions about what happened to Pooja, who is responsible and how the events unfolded. Instead of offering clear answers, the film keeps viewers guessing about the people involved and their reasons for acting the way they do.

Huma Qureshi plays Sana, a lawyer who tries to piece together the events surrounding Pooja. As she examines different accounts and claims, she attempts to uncover what really happened. Her investigation forms an important part of the film’s mystery, with the truth remaining unclear as the story progresses. The narrative also looks at how society judges people and raises questions about where innocence ends and responsibility begins.

Through its central mystery, Pooja Meri Jaan explores the complicated effects of rejection, obsession and personal choices. It presents different versions of events and leaves viewers to question what they hear and see. The film focuses on the consequences of the characters’ actions rather than offering easy answers.

The project was announced in 2022 but remained unreleased for nearly four years. It will now make its digital debut on Zee5 on October 2, 2026, with Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz leading the cast.