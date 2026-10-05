Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati got into a heated exchange during the latest episode of Rise and Fall after a discussion about film heroines and reality shows. Gautam suggested that film heroines should stay on screen instead of appearing on reality shows. His comment did not go down well with Priyanka, who strongly challenged his view during the conversation. She argued that Gautam could not handle strong women, and her response reportedly left the rest of the house silent for a moment.

The exchange quickly became one of the talking points from the episode. Priyanka’s response was seen by many viewers as her questioning the idea that actresses should be limited to a particular type of work or public image. Her comments also brought attention to the larger discussion around how women from the entertainment industry are viewed when they move between films, television and reality shows.

Following the episode, several fans took Priyanka’s side on social media. Some viewers pointed out what they saw as an irony in Gautam’s argument because he himself became widely known after appearing on Bigg Boss. According to this view, his own experience on a reality show makes the discussion about whether film actors should appear on such platforms more complicated. However, not everyone agreed with Priyanka, with some viewers supporting Gautam and describing his comments as a reality check rather than an attack on women.

you’re looking down on reality shows when your own career revolves around reality shows? 😭 also sir, who exactly are you to decide how an actress should talk and behave? https://t.co/G8L2KKrhxL — Anushree ✧ (@priyankadrafts) October 4, 2026

The disagreement has therefore moved beyond the house and started a wider conversation among viewers about gender expectations in entertainment. The debate also highlights how contestants on reality shows can become part of larger discussions when their personal opinions clash with each other.

Rise and Fall continues to stream daily on Prime Video and MX Player. With the season running for 42 episodes, disagreements between contestants remain an important part of the show’s ongoing conversations. Priyanka and Gautam’s latest clash has added another debate to the season, with viewers continuing to discuss both sides of the argument.